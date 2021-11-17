Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Peter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — During Adoption Awareness Month, it's worth reminding the community that some of the most adoptable children out there are young teenagers.

Youngsters like Peter, who was busy moving from one activity to the next when we met him at Sport-Social, a place where youngsters with special needs can play, learn and stretch their legs.

"[I] have witnessed him be very athletic and pick up a lot of these skills that I didn't even know he had," said Liz Sanchez, a caseworker for the Clark County Department of Family Services.

"You look and all of a sudden he's riding his bike down the street. I mean, he's very impressive in that manner."

One thing about Peter is that he's non-verbal, but it doesn't slow him down one bit.

"Peter doesn't communicate in a typical form or fashion, but he can definitely communicate and express his wants and wishes," said Sanchez. "He has a talking device that he uses, that's his go-to, and he does know sign."

Caregivers say Peter's growth would be directly affected by one-on-one attention. Right now he's in a group foster home.

"He does his best and his best as is great, but they know that in a regular family home setting, he would just flourish. He would do so amazing if he had that individual attention," said Sanchez.

Peter is gentle, attentive, helpful and eager to learn and grow. He'd be a great addition to any family.

"If I could have it my way, I would have peter in a home where he could be the only child, the center of somebody's world," said Sanchez. "You know, just somewhere where he can really be wanted and loved and cared for and have all of his needs met."

Peter is ready for adoption to the right loving family. If you're interested, you can call our Wednesday's Child partner Raise the Future at (702) 436-6335.

To become a CASA volunteer and court-appointed special advocate for abused children, call CASA at 725-244-9939.

Wednesday's Child is sponsored by CASA.