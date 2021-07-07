Watch
Wednesday's Child: 10-year-old Paul

Meet Paul, a 10-yer-old boy who is looking for a forever home in Las Vegas valley.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Jul 07, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 10 years old, today’s Wednesday’s Child is wise beyond his years.

But, the next 10 years may be the most important of his life and that’s why we are hoping Paul will find a new home.

Good Morning Las Vegas anchor Dave Courvoisier met Paul at the Mini Grand Prix.

Paul was having a great time driving the cars and paying games.

He is full of energy and doesn’t give up easily.

Paul is also very affectionate and caring. He likes hugs.

The hope is to find a home for Paul with someone who will be a positive role model.

Anyone interested in adopting Paul should contact Raise The Future by calling 702-426-6335.

