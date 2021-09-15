Las Vegas couple shares adoption story, adds 4 children to family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There aren't many parents willing to adopt four children at once. Especially, when they already have kids of their own, but one local couple says it felt like the right thing to do.

“I was talking to my husband and our two boys about the situation. And my husband said we need to adopt them,” said Tenille Pereira.

It was a big decision that did not come easily. But, Pereira had an advantage as a CASA volunteer. She was very familiar with the court system, and the plight of foster kids, and she had already been working with this family of four siblings for years.

But her husband also immediately understood the need, especially when he found out that otherwise this sibling set of four would be broken up.

“She explained to me what was going on with the parents, with the rights being terminated, them being possibly sent to different homes. And she was obviously not happy with that. And we needed to do the right thing,” said Nick Pereira.

Emily, the oldest of the four and quite a cross-country biker, was about 10 when she was adopted, and grateful to she would not be split from her brothers.

“We might've been separated and I did not like that fact because I love my brothers, I did not want to be separated. So, I felt comfortable that we were going to be a full family,” Emily said.

Now, you'd never know they're anything else but one big happy family. Kayden and Adrian are regular foosball winners and older brother Christian gets a chance to be a big brother and be a role model. As a family of faith, he took on a mentor role.

“You know, you bring them into your home and they become part of your family and it just enriches your family and enriches your life. It's a huge blessing,” said Tenille Pereira,