Wednesday's Child: Brother-sister duo Jenai and Jesiah

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wednesday's Child this week is actually a brother-sister pair, and they must be adopted together. That shouldn't be hard, though, as they are very close and really great kids. Anchor Dave Courvoisier introduces you to Jenai and Jesiah.

Jenai and Jesiah are loving kids who love to have fun.

"They're just so fun and carefree," said Karen Blomquist, a Clark County Department of Family Services adoption recruiter. "You really see them sparkle."

Jenai particularly does not hold back on her enthusiasm. She doesn't talk much for an 8-year-old but we're told she can and does.

"She has a nice voice," said Blomquist. "She likes singing and dancing, rocking out. Dancing around with the bubbles."

Blomquist describes her as playful and caring. "Cares for others. Definitely learning that compassion piece and learning to care for her friends and her brother."

Older brother Jesiah, 9, keeps an eye on his little sister. And he has some special skills, like a photographic memory.

"He loves tablets, playing video games, just like a lot of other boys," said Blomquist. "He kind of reminds me of like a Rain Man, you know, very smart and unique. For example, he's like memorized all the streets in Las Vegas."

She's not kidding. I asked him to name Sahara Avenue's cross streets starting at Jones Boulevard and going west.

Dave Courvoisier: What's next?



Jesiah: Rainbow.



Dave: And then?



Jesiah: Buffalo.



Dave: Then?



Jesiah: Durango.

But beyond all that Jesiah and Janai are foster kids — three years in the system — and they need stability, permanence.

"We are looking for a home that has experience with children in foster care," said Blomquist. "A background in knowing how to care for children that come from hard backgrounds."

These two must stay together and they need a home with a particular set of gifts to give.

"I think the most important aspect of looking for a forever family for them would be a family who is patient, who is loving and kind, and will nurture them and help foster them to be the best kiddos that they can be," she said.

"I really feel that they deserve a family that is going to nurture them and love them forever. They just deserve that. They're great kids."

Jenai and Jesiah are free and clear for adoption. You can call and start the process today, just call our Wednesday's Child partner Raise the Future at 702-436-6335.

Learn more on raisethefuture.org.

Wednesday's Child is sponsored by the CASA Foundation.

