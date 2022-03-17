Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Matthew

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Believe it or not, the most adoptable kids in Clark County are over the age of 10. One of them is Matthew, a smart kid who needs a home now more than ever.

Matthew is a sociable kid who doesn't miss a thing. He's observant and active. He likes sports — especially football and basketball, and sometimes baseball, he says.

"I think he would do great in a home with two parents, a really strong male father who's super active and can be really encouraging," said Liz Sanchez, an adoption recruiter with the Nevada Division of Child & Family Services.

Sanchez thinks Matthew would also benefit from a family who can get him involved in sports.

"He just hasn't had to opportunity to do a lot of that stuff," she said. "I think he would flourish in a home that was really active."

Matthew is also thoughtful and considerate. Asked what he would do if he were given $1 million, he said he'd give half of it to his sisters and family.

As for the other half, Matthew says he would "probably just spend it on college or something."

"When you asked him what he would do with $1 million, he said he'd give it to his sister," Sanchez noted. "He just loves this sister so much. That's just him. He's caring. He puts others before himself."

What it comes down to with Matthew is he just needs a chance at a forever family.

"I just wish someone would watch and just be compelled to at least learn about them," Sanchez said. "I think kids like Matthew, especially at this age, with a long history in foster care, they're just not given the opportunity to be heard."

The sister Matthew mentioned is close to being adopted, and Sanchez says it's tough for Matthew to understand why he isn't, too.

If you'd like to inquire about adopting Matthew, call our Wednesday's Child partners, Raise the Future, at 702-436-6335.

We've put the spotlight on more local children looking for adoptive families at ktnv.com/positivelylv/wednesdays-child.