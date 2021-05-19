Wednesday's Child: 11-year-old Allen is ready for a loving permanent home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday's Child, we subscribe to the notion that all children deserve a loving permanent home.

No one more so than 11-year-old Allen.

Sport-Social is a place that focuses on activities that bring out the best of children with special needs.

Allen was on board for all of it.

At 11, Allen is really starting to get stronger and come into his own.

You can see his resolve in trying out the scooter but if you think his determination makes him too serious, bubbles are the one sure-fire attention-getter guaranteed to bring big smiles and laughs from Allen.

It's all part of the reason his caregivers say with an open mind "there's no limit to what Allen can do."

Allen is ready for that loving permanent home with parents who realize the incredible potential this young man has.

Allen is open for adoption.

You can find out more about how to do that by calling our Wednesday's Child partners: Raise the Future, at 702-436-6335.