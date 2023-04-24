Watch Now
PositivelyLV

Actions

Walk dedicated to raise funds for those struggling with Epilepsy, supported by Vegas Vipers QB

Lace Em Up For Epilepsy
KTNV
Lace 'Em Up for Epilepsy Walk in Las Vegas hosts its third year.
Lace Em Up For Epilepsy
Posted at 5:21 PM, Apr 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-23 20:21:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A walk was held in the valley Sunday in support with the Hundley Foundation, supporting families struggling with Epilepsy.

It was the third annual "Lace 'Em Up for Epilepsy" walk at Sunset Park.

NFL quarterback for the Vegas Vipers, Brett Hundley, along with his friends, was at the event.

The walk aims to raise funds to "improve the lives of children and their families in need, specifically those struggling with epilepsy." Those who participated at the event were encouraged by officials to form teams and fundraise!

The walk began at 9:30 a.m., there was an opening ceremony before the walk started. Those who registered earned an event t-shirt and lunch.

Festivities at the walk, according to a press release, included a 1.5 mile walk in the walking trails of Sunset Park, music and food.

For more information, visit the organization's website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH