Voting now open for Can’d Aid’s National CANvas CANpaign

Can’d Aid, the nonprofit that rallies volunteers from all walks of life to build thriving communities nationwide, opens public voting for its CANvas CANpaign. Individuals can vote online for their favorite artwork through Apr. 12.

To vote for the finalists, who submitted artwork to be included on the next round of Can’d Aid emergency drinking water cans, visit their website.

Through its Water + Response program, Can’d Aid delivers clean drinking water to communities in the wake of a disaster. In response to disasters, Can’d Aid has donated 2,413,904 cans of water.

The organization’s CANvas CANpaign asked artists to donate their time to design new can art for Can’d Aid that promotes infinitely recyclable aluminum, recycling and sustainability.

The finalists for the CANvas CANpaign are:

- Drew Button (Denver)

- Honz Williams (Brooklyn, N.Y.)

- Jordan Caulk (Bolingbrook, Ill.)

- Bryn Merrell (Reno, Nev.)

- Kyrie Woodring (Las Vegas)

Can’d Aid will present a $5.000 cash prize to the first place winner and additional cash prizes to the second and third place winners.

The top voted design will be featured on Can’d Aid’s next round of emergency drinking water.