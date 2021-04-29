Volunteers wanted for Desert Clean-Up in May

A Desert Clean-Up is being organized through a joint effort of the City of Bullhead City, Mohave County’s ERACE program, Golden Vertex and Republic Services.

The clean-up is scheduled for May 6 starting at 7 a.m.

The area designated to be cleaned will be the side road banks along Silver Creek Road on the East side of the Bullhead Parkway. We will be focusing on removing the large items dumped off in the area.

We are seeking volunteers for this event. If you are a civic minded group or individual interested in helping to beautify the desert please join us. Volunteers can stay as long as they would like. We appreciate whatever time you can give. A lot of equipment is being provided for hauling away the trash that will be removed, but you are asked to bring gloves, a hat and wear closed toe shoes.

If you have an interest or questions, please call Sheila Betts at the following number (928) 763-0122.