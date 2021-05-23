Volunteers to revamp a section of Las Vegas's Historic West Side and Boys and Girls Club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Historic West Side in Las Vegas will see a crowd of more than 100 volunteers cleaning a section of town around Martin Luthern King Blvd. Sunday.

Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada and Republic Services are partnering with volunteer groups to clean up and revitalize the neighborhood. Republic Services is donating $65,000 as part of its National Neighborhood Promise Grant.

The Andre Agassi Boys and Girls Club will be a major focus of the renovations. Crews will help remodel the bathrooms and kitchen, paint the gym and more.

150 volunteers will also help pick up trash in the area, remove trees that need to be cut down, and repaint addresses on curbs so emergency services will have an easier time finding homes.

Republic Services and Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada partnered with the City of Las Vegas to choose an area that needed some extra TLC.

“Sometimes communities like this are under-served and it’s up to us to address that and that’s part of what we’re doing here today. The awesome history is something that really inspires us and that was a big factor when we were picking out the project,” said Tony Cincotta, general manager at Republic Services.

The weekend project starts Sunday from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

