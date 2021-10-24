Volunteers help beautify several homes in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of volunteers helped to restore homes and beautify neighborhoods in the valley over the weekend.

Teams with Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada got to work on eight different homes on Saturday in honor of Make a Difference Day.

Ten teams were armed with everything from paintbrushes to shovels to hedge clippers and rakes. They cleaned up yards and painted some homes for low-income residents.

“We’ve done a lot of work in this neighborhood and you can tell the neighborhood is coming up. And we also make the homes last longer so they don’t get foreclosed or abandoned,” said Bob Cleveland, executive director at Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada.