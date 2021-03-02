Virtual restaurant to debut in Henderson this summer

HENDERSON (KTNV) — An 8,000-square-foot virtual restaurant is slated to debut in Henderson this Summer. Three designing chefs are teaming up to curate four separate concepts within the ghost kitchen, featuring menus that will span various cuisines across the globe.

Executive Chef and Partner of The Stove Antonio Nunez is teaming up with locally celebrated chef Lanny Chin, and a third chef to be announced, to develop the delivery-focused dining hub which will service the Henderson area and beyond. Daniel Hackett, the owner and operator of the ultra-successful, Henderson-based nightspot Blume Kitchen & Cocktails, is also in the mix as a managing partner.

The cuisine will focus on Mexican, American, Asian and Indian staples, all in which will be available via third party delivery apps. A catering component is set to launch with the ghost kitchen to better serve large parties, weddings and private events.

The virtual restaurant prides itself on utilizing locally sourced, organic ingredients, all from locally owned and operated vendors. Attached to and serviced by the ghost kitchen sits plans for a 2,000 square-foot fast-casual marketplace known as The Plug, showcasing made-to-order coffees, artisanal sandwiches, charcuterie boards, and an impressive beer and wine program.

The Plug will serve as a workspace destination to accommodate those who are facing changes in company culture due to COVID-19.

The virtual restaurant and The Plug are set to debut within the next 90-days. The Plug is located at 3145 St Rose Pkwy Suite 110, Henderson, NV 89052, and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The ghost kitchen’s hours of operations are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and will service the greater Henderson and Las Vegas areas.