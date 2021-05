LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are making saves off the ice.

The team's foundation along with partner tech real estate company Homie presented a $20K check to the NID Housing Counseling Agency of Southern Nevada.

The organization seeks to close the gap of black home ownership in the valley through down payment assistance, credit repair and financial counseling.

The donation was part of the Vegas Golden Knights foundation's Saves for Charity partnership.