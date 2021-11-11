Watch
Veterans Day Parade returns to downtown Las Vegas in 2021

Joyce Lupiani
Posted at 9:39 AM, Nov 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Southern Nevada veterans will be honored with a parade in downtown Las Vegas on Veterans Day.

Last year’s parade was canceled due to the pandemic but the annual event returns this year and is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Thursday.

It will travel along 4th Street from Gass Avenue to Stewart Avenue in the downtown area with road closures along the route.

Local parade coordinators say it's one of the largest Veterans Day parades west of the Mississippi.

