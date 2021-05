LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — May 12 is International Nurses Day.

To celebrate, the Venetian Resort will turn their exterior tower signs blue to honor nurses around the world.

International Nurses Day has been celebrated since 1965.

It is recognized every May 12, which is the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

Nightingale is known as the founder of modern nursing.

The lights will remain blue until 11:59 p.m.