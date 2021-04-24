Vegas Valley Winery to host Oscars viewing party Sunday

HENDERSON (KTNV) — If you're looking for a place to watch the Oscars with other movie fans, the Vegas Valley Winery in Henderson is hosting a viewing party.

During commercials, guests will play trivia games and the winners will get prizes including a free glass of wine.

"We figured after more than a year of COVID, people being restricted to their homes, people are excited about getting out to celebrate this year," said Wine Tender Steve LaSky.

"It's an excuse for people to come out, get dressed up if they want," he said. "Or they can wear pajamas if they want."

The party goes from 5 to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $18 each.

Learn more at VegasValleyWinery.com.

You can watch the Oscars at 5 p.m. on Sunday on ABC channel 13. Make sure to stay tuned afterward for a special edition on 13 Action News.

Vegas Valley Winery is located at 7360 Eastgate Road, Suite 123 in Henderson.