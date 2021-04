LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas valley couple celebrated their platinum anniversary on Wednesday.

Joanne and Robert Schmidt have been married 70 years.

Some of their kids are in town to help them celebrate at the Silver Sky at Deer Springs Assisted Living facility.

When asked how they've stayed married for so long, Robert had a simple answer.

"She made it easy," he said.

The couple was also given a big card, a cake and they were made a special dinner.

Congratulations!