Vegas Stronger Champion: Barber Jeremy Tremaine Green

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Opening up a barbershop during the pandemic.

Many small business owners struggled to stay afloat over the past year but one local entrepreneur is using his own experience overcoming adversity to help give others a hand up.

13 action news anchor Jackie Kostek introduces us to this month's Vegas Stronger Champion.

For Jeremy Tremaine Green the pandemic was a time of great personal loss and professional growth.

"It was just like a plain building. We pretty much took the floors out, ceilings out and just restructured the whole building."

Last year Green lost both his parents just three weeks apart. Even while grieving their deaths, Green managed to breathe life into his first business N House Cutz.

Everything about the barbershop on Buffalo just south of Summerlin Parkway is Green's vision brought to life: the logo, design, atmosphere and of course the name.

"Everybody started cutting hair in the house. That's where you start off doing anything, any talent, you start off in the house."

In the short 7 months it's been open, Green has made the shop feel like home.

"I want them to feel comfort, peace. I want them to feel that they know they're coming into N House Cutz to get the best quality hair cut."

But for Green, opening the barbershop wasn't just a chance to deliver a great cut, it was chance to deliver opportunities, possibly employment to former felons transitioning to life outside of prison.

It's an experience Green understands firsthand as he's found himself in prison twice with the first time at just 17 years old.

"Everybody has a past. It depends on how you elevate from the past to build some kind of structure. I don't use going to prison as a downfall. I use it as an evolving, a tool to escalate and elevate to where I want to be."

Now at 33, Green hopes his own journey can be an inspiration to others and especially children.

"To have the opportunity to embrace others, to wake up every day just to come and open the door and to know that, to be young, a young entrepreneur. To give opportunities and help, it's amazing. It's like a blessing in disguise so I honor it."

For everything Green is doing to build up the community and make it a better place, we are honored to call him our Vegas Stronger Champion.

N House Cutz is open Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

