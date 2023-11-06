'Vegas Marries the Military': 6 military couples celebrate love throughout Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Wedding Chamber announced its "Vegas Marries the Military" outreach initiative.

The initiative started Sunday. According to officials, it's "a celebration of love, a heartfelt thank you to the brave souls who have served our nation, and coincides with the Veterans Day spirit."

Couples applied by submitting a photo, a list of Military service, and their love story. Six entries were chosen and were married throughout Las Vegas on Sunday.

"The Chamber is proud to combine our World-Renowned Weddings with our commitment to Community Service. The stories of these couples, interwoven with their military service, are a testament to the spirit of love.” said Charity Mills, Community Outreach Director for the Vegas Wedding Chamber.

The winning couples had a mass wedding reception at Wildhorse Gold Club in Henderson. Venues included Aria Wedding Chapel, Bellagio Foundation, Little Church of the West, Paradise Wedding Chapel, Vegas Weddings and Wildhorse Golf Club.

Officials said the winners include couples from across the US, from Florida to California, including couples living in Las Vegas. Winners are from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

Nevada officials such as Lieutenant Governor of Nevada, Stavros Anthony and President pro tempore of Nevada’s Senate, Pat Spearman were guest speakers.