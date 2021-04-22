Vegas Golden Knights to host personal hygiene drive

The Vegas Golden Knights announced plans for an upcoming personal hygiene and non-perishable food item drive in partnership with Toyota.

On April 24, “Stuff The Sienna” will take place outside of City National Arena to start off a week-long initiative with all items donated benefitting Project 150.

The local non-profit organization focuses their effort to help support homeless, displaced and disadvantaged high school students.

Fans are encouraged to drive up to the left side of the main entrance of City National Arena on April 24 from 10:30 a.m. PT until 2:30 p.m. PT where they can safely donate new personal hygiene items and non-perishable food. Anyone that donates on Saturday will automatically be entered in a drawing to win a team signed gold jersey.

Those interested in participating after Saturday will have the opportunity to donate personal hygiene items and non-perishable food at any Southern Nevada Toyota Dealership until May 4.

Toyota is the Official Vehicle of Hockey in Las Vegas.