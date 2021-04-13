Vegas Golden Knights to host month-long virtual blood drive

The Vegas Golden Knights announced that the organization will host a virtual blood drive beginning on April 15.

The blood drive will last a full month and end on May 15. The team is partnering with Vitalant, a non-profit organization, in the initiative to help ensure a sufficient blood supply is available during a time in which the demand is high for all types.

Those interested in participating will have the opportunity to safely donate blood at a location of their choice in Southern Nevada by registering here.

After completing the online registration, participants will be sent an invitation to schedule their appointment.

All participants are required to bring a photo ID and face covering or mask to their appointment.