The Vegas Golden Knights are taking their game to the streets for Spring Break with their second annual Street Hockey Tour.

Staff from the Golden Knights Youth Hockey Development program will teach local kids how to play hockey. They cover the basics in stick-handling, passing and shooting.

Organizers say it's a lot of fun to watch kids fall in love with hockey almost as soon as they pick up a stick.

"There is obviously a lot of buzz in the community right now for the team," said one staff member. "So this is a great gateway to expose [kids] to the game."

Each participant in the street hockey tour also gets to take home their own hockey stick.