Vegas Golden Knights host hockey clinic for valley youth

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knight's forward Keegan Kolesar held a hockey clinic Friday for young enthusiasts at the Doolittle Community Center.

Kolesar was showing drills and teaching young players how to properly use a hockey stick. While doing this, he was able to show some skills of his own.

This is all part of VGK's celebration of Black History Month.

Kolesar says he is happy he can share the sport he loves with youth in the valley.

"I would have loved to have this opportunity growing up to come play hockey," Kolesar said. "Hockey is an expensive sport I can't thank my parents enough for giving me the tools to be able to make it to where I am now and any chance I can to come give back to these kids whether it be for hockey whether it be for table hockey whatever it may be, I'm gonna do my best."

The team says they expect to have more events like these in the offseason.