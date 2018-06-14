Vegas Golden Knights float among new additions to Summerlin Patriotic Parade

The Las Vegas valley is invited to celebrate Independence Day at the 24th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade.

Parade goers will witness the debut of a brand new float in this year’s lineup – “Vegas Golden Knights: Vegas Born, Vegas Strong.” The new addition enters the parade thanks to the sponsor City National Bank.

All-in-all, the parade features more than 70 entries, including traditional floats, giant inflatable balloons, American military heroes, bands, musical groups and a variety of kids’ favorite storybook and cartoon characters.

More than 2,500 people are participating in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups are assisting with parade operations. More than 40,000 people are expected to attend the parade.



This year, several new entries are added to the parade roster, including “Escape from Jurassic World”; “Hamilton’s America”; “Coco’s Fiesta Espectacular”; “The Greatest Show”; and appearances by The Incredibles, Black Panther, Pennsylvania Lions All-State Band and Paw Patrol.



Returning to the parade are fan favorites “The Fourth Awakens” float featuring the Neon City Garrison Star Wars costuming club; “The Black Pearl” pirate ship float featuring Captain Jack and his swashbuckling adventure; “Moana’s Ocean Journey” float featuring dancing water fountains; “America Standing Tall” float featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes; Guan Strong Lion Arts traditional Chinese dancers; Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association; Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group; the Palo Verde and Las Vegas High School marching bands; and “A Salute to the Military” float featuring service men and women from Nellis Air Force Base. Members of the American Legion, USO and Marine Corps League will also participate in the festivities.



The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the non-profit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents. The parade is open to the public.