Vegas Golden Knights at Downtown Summerlin restaurant for event to help dog rescue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights players hosted an event at the Downtown Summerlin restaurant, Wolfgang Puck Players Locker, that benefited a local dog rescue.

Star players such as Shea Theodore, William Karlsson, Reilly Smith, and other Vegas Golden Knights partnered with Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas to help raise awareness and to find homes in Southern Nevada for vulnerable pets.

The event was open to the public. The event included raffle tickets that guests could purchase. The raffle ticket proceeds as well as a portion of food and beverage sales benefited Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

The raffle tickets went to prizes such as signed Golden Knights merchandise and dining certificates to the hosting restaurant and more.

Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas was founded in the valley in 2019, it aims to rescue retrievers and also other breeds. The rescue of 100% volunteer based and is a nonprofit organization.