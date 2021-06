LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local 12-year-old has completed another Teddy Bear Challenge.

13 Action News shared Nino Galloway's story last month about how he was collecting stuffed animals for Maggie's Garden inside the Children's Heart Foundation.

Galloway has been able to collect more than 300 teddy bears this year.

He started the annual challenge six years ago in honor of his grandfather who passed from a heart condition.