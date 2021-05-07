Vegas-based company gives fans options to buy, sell seats at events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In a pandemic world with a limited number of seats, the Las Vegas Ballpark has partnered with the seat exchange platform LuvSeats.

The Vegas-based company gives fans at the game the option to buy and sell their seats during the game.

Co-founder and CEO Darcy Silver says it gives fans flexibility on where they sit. If you see better seats, you can move!

"We're season ticket holders and experiencing it, right? Stuck in the same seats every time," he said. "Lots of amazing friends every game that are there that I don't get to enjoy it with."

"So, we made created to solve our problems," Silver concluded. "Born in Las Vegas, taking it globally."

The company says it is also in talks with the Vegas Golden Knights to bring the experience to T-Mobile Arena.