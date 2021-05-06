Vegas-area nurse appreciation: Jamie Griggs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — All week long, we're profiling nurses who've gone above and beyond for their patients, beginning with Jamie Griggs.

Griggs says her patient Ron Gonsalves credits her with saving his life.

Nurses have had it rough for the last year to say the very least.

COVID, low staffing, extra hours... but nurses like Griggs never let it get them down.

Gonsalves says they have built a pretty good relationship at Southwest Medical in Pahrump from Griggs going through his medical records to treating kidney cancer that was found.

Gonsalves went through surgery on both kidneys and is currently fit as a fiddle.

He says when he saw the 13 Action News' nurse appreciation campaign on TV, he jumped to let everyone know what a gem Griggs is, something he always does around town.

Griggs says it all comes down to never getting jaded, never losing the fire to help, and loving every patient that comes through the door.