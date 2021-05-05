Watch
Vegas area museum administrator Mark Hall-Patton retiring, county names day after him

Clark County Commissioners recognized Mark Hall-Patton Day on May 4, 2021. He is retiring after a long career of preserving and sharing tidbits and educating people about history in the Las Vegas area.
Posted at 9:50 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 00:50:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners recognized Mark Hall-Patton Day on May 4, 2021.

Hall-Patton is the county museum administrator and is retiring after a long career of preserving and sharing tidbits and educating people about history in the Las Vegas area.

He has been a Clark County employee since December 1993, and in the museum administrator role since December 2007.

Part of his popularity is due to his more than 200 -- 204 to be exact -- appearances on the Pawn Stars TV series on the History Channel, the county says.

