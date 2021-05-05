Vegas area museum administrator Mark Hall-Patton retiring, county names day after him

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County Commissioners recognized Mark Hall-Patton Day on May 4, 2021.

Hall-Patton is the county museum administrator and is retiring after a long career of preserving and sharing tidbits and educating people about history in the Las Vegas area.

It's Mark Hall-Patton Day in Las #Vegas and #ClarkCounty. Thank you to the popular "Beard of Knowledge," our Museums Administrator. Commissioners recognized Mark today, who is retiring after a long career or preserving and sharing tidbits and educating people about local history. pic.twitter.com/t1E1oDqEGy — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) May 4, 2021

He has been a Clark County employee since December 1993, and in the museum administrator role since December 2007.

Part of his popularity is due to his more than 200 -- 204 to be exact -- appearances on the Pawn Stars TV series on the History Channel, the county says.