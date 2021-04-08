Watch
Vegas-area elementary school girls build friendship online, meet for first time

The pandemic changed how we met and talked with people. But now that more people are going outside meeting in person has become more significant, especially for two little girls in Henderson.
Posted at 7:33 AM, Apr 08, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pandemic has changed how we meet and talk with people.

But as more of us are going outside, meeting in person has become more significant, especially for two girls in Henderson.

For months, Julia Mclain attended school online and spoke with her best friend Luna virtually - they couldn't wait to meet each other in person.

And last week their wish of meeting in person came true.

Julia's mom caught the entire special moment on camera and the City of Henderson shared it on social media.

