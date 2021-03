LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Van Gogh like you've never seen him before.

A full 360-degree light and sound experience is coming to the portal at AREA15.

It will allow you to immerse yourself in Van Gogh's work.

The show starts on April 6 and goes until July 5.

