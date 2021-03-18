Vaccinating people experiencing homelessness in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Touro University Nevada is teaming up with the Nevada Homeless Alliance to give COVID-19 vaccinations to the homeless. It's part of a private event at Lutheran Social Services of Nevada on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road.

The eligible men and women who participated on Wednesday were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Organizers say it's a better option in this scenario because it only requires a single dose and those getting it won't need to follow up for a booster shot.

In general, the message from officials is that the dose available is the best dose to get.