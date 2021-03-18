Menu

Watch
PositivelyLV

Actions

Vaccinating people experiencing homelessness in Nevada

items.[0].videoTitle
Touro University Nevada is teaming up with the Nevada Homeless Alliance to give COVID-19 vaccinations to the homeless. It's part of a private event at Lutheran Social Services of Nevada on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road.
Posted at 7:25 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 22:25:51-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Touro University Nevada is teaming up with the Nevada Homeless Alliance to give COVID-19 vaccinations to the homeless. It's part of a private event at Lutheran Social Services of Nevada on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road.

The eligible men and women who participated on Wednesday were given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Organizers say it's a better option in this scenario because it only requires a single dose and those getting it won't need to follow up for a booster shot.

In general, the message from officials is that the dose available is the best dose to get.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018