Upcoming events for International Transgender Day of Visibility in Las Vegas

To mark the 12th annual International Transgender Day of Visibility (TDoV), the LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada is teaming with several support groups on a series of in-person and online events to shine a light on transgender rights.

The TDoV celebrates the resilience and success of transgender and gender-nonconforming people and raises awareness of transgender rights.

TDoV is on March 31 and was founded in 2009 by activist Rachel Crandall who was inspired to create a holiday dedicated to honoring the achievements and contributions of transgender people.

The Center is located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway. COVID-19 protocols are in place; please wear a mask and social distance.

March 27 (in person at Desert Breeze Park)

Starting at noon - UTOPIA's Meet & Greet Mixer @ Desert Breeze Park - 8275 Spring Mountain Road, Las Vegas, NV 89147

March 28 (in person at the Center)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - FLUX Las Vegas Trans Day of Visibility Brunch: Celebrating our Self-made Men

March 29 (online)

Click here for links to online content.

March 30 (online)

- Online Career Fair from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

- Attend our Economics Clinic every Friday from 2-5 p.m. at The Center to spiff up your resume, practice interview questions, and more)

- Make an appointment for our Switch+ program to grab some interview apparel

March 31 (in person at The Center)

- 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. - Trans HIV Risk Reduction & PrEP

- 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Gender Diversity Panel Discussion

- 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. - State of the Trans State: Nevada

- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Celebration Closing