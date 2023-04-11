Up to 200,000 meals created for food insecure Nevadans by MGM Resorts employees

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanks to the efforts of more than 500 MGM Resorts employees, thousand of Nevadans facing hunger will get their next meal free of cost!

Employees gathered inside the T-Mobile Arena Monday to pack food for those in need during the "Feed the Funnel" event.

The goal was 200,000 meal boxes.

Those meals will then be distributed to three local nonprofits: Catholic charities, the Just One Project and Lutheran Social Services.

"Hunger is one of those things, no matter what age you are, it's something relevant," said Maria Gatti, vice president of philanthropy at MGM Resorts.

According to Feeding America, one in nine Nevadans are dealing with food insecurity.

This is the first year MGM Resorts took part in the event. Spokesperson Andy Bruce says the company hopes to participate again in the future.