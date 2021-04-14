UNR Extension offering gardening and beekeeping workshops

University of Nevada, Reno Extension’s certified Master Gardener volunteers and Associate Professors Angela O’Callaghan and M.L. Robinson are holding online “Growing Under the Stars” and “Gardening in Small Places” workshops, as well as in-person beekeeping workshops and botanic garden tours throughout April, May and June for southern Nevada gardeners.

Classes cover toxins in the garden, saving seeds, solving garden problems, gardening in the Mojave and introduction to beekeeping.

Growing Under the Stars With Master Gardeners Zoom Workshops:

Toxins in the Garden

April 20 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Gardening in the desert can be quite challenging. Besides the heat, low rainfall and poor soil, there are spiny and toxic plants, as well as harmful microorganisms and hazardous minerals in the soil. Gail Brandys, a Master Gardener volunteer and certified safety professional, will review some of the physical, chemical and biological hazards that are most common in southern Nevada gardens and provide helpful hints on how to protect yourself, your family and your pets. A list of interesting books on plant toxins will also be provided.

Saving Seeds

May 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Learning how to save seeds from favorite vegetables and herbs can prevent gardeners from having to buy seeds each season. Master Gardener volunteer Heather Ridenour will teach how to select the best seeds for particular growing conditions and for the qualities individual gardeners prefer. Learn to avoid seed-saving pitfalls.

Gardening in Small Places Zoom Classes:

Solving Garden Problems

May 15 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

As summer approaches, gardeners may notice holes in leaves, black spots on the bottoms of tomatoes, spots on leaves, squash not developing or a variety of other things. Learn about common problems in the garden, what causes them, how to avoid them, and what to do about them if they occur. Registration is $10.

The Dirt on Soil

June 19 from 9 a.m. to noon

Those who have gardened in other parts of the country and then tried to garden in southern Nevada have likely noticed the soil is different. Mojave soils are infertile, salty and alkaline, fine for desert natives, but not good for much else. Learn about the soil in your yard in this workshop, and you will be asked to collect a bag of soil from your yard to test as part of the workshop. Registration is $10.

In-person beekeeping workshops and garden tours (All current COVID protocols will be followed at in-person events.):

Introduction to Beekeeping

May 8 & May 22 from 9 a.m. to noon

This class will teach the basics to beekeeping, including practical information on how to set up your first bee hive. Registration is $12. To register for the May 8 class, click here. To register for the May 22 class, click here.

Garden tour

April 22 at 10 a.m.

Come learn about what’s blooming in Extension’s Botanic Gardens. Master Gardener docents will guide visitors through the gardens to show and discuss the many things that grow in Clark County. A minimum of a $5 donation to the Botanic Garden is requested.

For more information on gardening events or for general horticultural inquiries, contact University of Nevada, Reno Extension at 702-222-3130 or lvmastergardeners@unr.edu, or visit their website.

Persons in need of special accommodations or assistance should call at least three days prior to the scheduled event.