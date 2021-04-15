UNR Extension hosting virtual green industry training

University of Nevada, Reno Extension invites local green-industry professionals, including landscapers, groundskeepers and nursery workers, to attend the Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper (QWEL) training Mondays – Thursdays, May 10 to May 26.

The training series, offered both online and in person, will prepare participants to take the certification exam May 26 to become certified professionals.

Instructors include Kratsch, Bill Hauck with Truckee Meadows Water Authority, Carrie Jensen with Urban Ecology Solutions and Mark Thompson with Reno Green Landscaping.

Participants will learn about local water, soil and plants; basic and advanced irrigation principles; and hands-on water audit skills they can use in the field.

Anyone can take the training for personal knowledge, and professionals are encouraged to take the exam to become certified.

Cost for the training is $100 and includes the hands-on water audit and reference manual. The certification exam, both in-person and online, is 6 – 9 p.m., May 26, and the cost is $50.

The in-person training and certification exam are at the Extension office at 4955 Energy Way in Reno.

The training is part of Extension’s Qualified Water Efficient Landscaper Certification (QWEL) Program. Professionals certified by the program, which was designed by the Sonoma-Marin Saving Water Partnership and is recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency, will be listed on the EPA’s WaterSense website .

In addition, certified QWEL professionals can use the QWEL logo on their vehicles and business cards as a means of marketing their qualifications to their customers.

Register online by May 7 at the program’s website.

For more information on classes or certification, email Extension Commercial Landscape Horticulture Program Coordinator Chad Morris at chadmorris@unr.edu, or call 775-336-0249.