LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Graduation season is officially underway at UNLV!

50 students from the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine will get their MD degrees tomorrow.

Their commencement is taking place at 2 p.m. inside UNLV's Thomas and Mack Center.

Every member of the class already selecting their residency.

This also marks the first class of medical students to graduate from UNLV's School of Medicine.