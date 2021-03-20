UNLV School of Medicine holds its first Match Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The UNLV School of Medicine held its first Match Day on Friday.

Match Day is a national event in which medical school graduates find out where they will do their residencies. This Friday's class was the first to be matched from UNLV Medicine.

Speakers like Dr. Keith Whitfield, the president of UNLV, congratulated the new residents.

"Ya know, we took a pretty big chance on an ambitious idea to transform health care in Southern Nevada," he said. "And that ambition and the incredible investment of time and resources from so many is paying huge dividends."

The ceremony was socially distanced and had safety protocols in place. But, it wasn't without some fun. Elvis made an appearance along with a showgirl.

According to the UNLV Medicine website, Nevada is the most commonly matched state with 18 graduates staying here.

California is second with nine residencies, but grads from the program will serve across the country.

Watch the ceremony below.