UNLV, Raiders team up to make robotic arm for Henderson girl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the smallest members of Raider Nation got a special gift over the weekend.

Henderson native Hailey Dawson was born with missing and underdeveloped fingers, but on Sunday she was presented with the first-ever NFL robotic hand.

Hailey Dawson has been fitted with first ever NFL hand, and is proudly representing the @Raiders! 🏈 @haileys_hand pic.twitter.com/IsHoXowbS9 — Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) December 26, 2021

The UNLV College of Engineering teamed up with the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL to present her with a 3D printed hand.

Dawson also helped throw shirts out to the crowd during Sunday's game.