UNLV, Raiders team up to make robotic arm for Henderson girl

UNLV and the Raiders teamed up to help make a robotic arm for Hailey Dawson of Henderson.
Posted at 8:50 AM, Dec 27, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the smallest members of Raider Nation got a special gift over the weekend.

Henderson native Hailey Dawson was born with missing and underdeveloped fingers, but on Sunday she was presented with the first-ever NFL robotic hand.

The UNLV College of Engineering teamed up with the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL to present her with a 3D printed hand.

Dawson also helped throw shirts out to the crowd during Sunday's game.

