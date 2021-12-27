UNLV, Raiders team up to make robotic arm for Henderson girl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the smallest members of Raider Nation got a special gift over the weekend.
Henderson native Hailey Dawson was born with missing and underdeveloped fingers, but on Sunday she was presented with the first-ever NFL robotic hand.
Hailey Dawson has been fitted with first ever NFL hand, and is proudly representing the @Raiders!
🏈 @haileys_hand pic.twitter.com/IsHoXowbS9
— Allegiant Stadium (@AllegiantStadm) December 26, 2021
The UNLV College of Engineering teamed up with the Las Vegas Raiders and the NFL to present her with a 3D printed hand.
Dawson also helped throw shirts out to the crowd during Sunday's game.