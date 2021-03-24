United Way's Women United commits over 7K volunteer hours for community events

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Women's History Month and we are spotlighting local groups in our community leading the charge and inspiring change.

United Way's Women United has committed over more than 7,200 volunteer hours through community events.

One of their most popular is the Women United Suit Drive.

Every November they rally the community to donate women's professional wear for local agencies with return-to-work programs.

Last year they collected more than 5,000 professional items.

Their work doesn't stop there. Next month they are hosting the 13th annual Women United Signature Event.

The virtual event will celebrate the accomplishments of dynamic women leaders in our community and raise funds to provide scholarships for local female students.