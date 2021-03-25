United States Forest Service grants being used to add trees to city parks

More than 90 trees are being added to city parks thanks to two grants totaling $30,000 from the Nevada Division of Forestry and the USDA Forest Service – State and Private Forestry.

Plantings have already begun at Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road, and additional trees will be added to Coleman Park, 6336 Carmen Blvd., and Lubertha Johnson Park, 2201 Concord St.

Tree plantings, park cleanups and other beautification activities at city parks are ongoing and the public can be a part of these activities through the Volunteers in Parks program.

The program is a partnership between the city and Get Outdoors Nevada.

For more information, visit their website or call 702-997-3350.