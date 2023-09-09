UMC unveils new playroom for pediatric burn patients dedicated to longest-standing volunteer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University Medical Center unveiled a new playroom within the Lions Burn Care Center earlier this week, dedicating it to one of the hospital's longest-standing volunteers.

Brenda Matson and her husband Gar started volunteering at UMC in 2009, and a spokesperson for UMC tells Channel 13 that she loved playing and doing arts and crafts with pediatric patients before passing in 2020.

The Lions Lil Roar Play Den was dedicated to Brenda on what would have been her 84th birthday this past Thursday. Her husband Gar and other family members were there for the special unveiling.

The new den will include various video game consoles, a craft station, comfortable seating, and a large television to provide burn patients with a fun, calming environment, according to a news release from the hospital.

"Oh, I was absolutely overwhelmed. It was fabulous," Gar said. "It just really really... Wow. I'm an old man, but I was crying."

He added, "She'd be honored... Absolutely honored, and I am too. I truly am."

UMC CEO Mason Van Houweling was also present at the dedication. "Today would have been her 84th birthday, and unfortunately, she's no longer with us, but this room really signifies her legacy, her passion, and her ability to give for patients, especially pediatric patients."

According to UMC, Gar continues to volunteer at UMC and make a difference for pediatric patients.