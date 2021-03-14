Menu

UFC Fit celebrated Las Vegas grand opening with Forrest Griffin

Posted at 2:12 PM, Mar 14, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UFC held a grand opening this weekend for their new gym in Las Vegas and it's open to the public.

UFC Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin was among the special guests who commemorated the grand opening.

The 50,000 square-foot UFC Fit gym is located on Ann Road near the U.S. 95.

Another location on Maryland Parkway is set to open in two weeks.

The facilities offer everything from boxing to indoor cycling to yoga and basketball.

To take a virtual tour and learn more about the gym visit UFCFit.com.

