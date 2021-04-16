Tyler Robinson Foundation partners with Goody’s Original Popcorn for fundraiser

Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) is partnering up with Goody’s Original Popcorn, a Las Vegas-based gourmet-inspired popcorn brand, to raise funds for the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Imagine Dragons dedicated to supporting children battling childhood cancer.

Snackers can purchase any Goody’s Original Popcorn product, including tins and merchandise, online or in store and Goody’s will donate $5 of the first 10,000 items sold to TRF. For those shopping online, customers simply need to apply the code “TRF” at checkout.

Patrons can also visit Goody’s Original Popcorn at their newly opened store in Las Vegas, located at 3855 West Diablo Drive.

Created by Dave Goodwin, a food and beverage industry veteran, Goody’s Original Popcorn is a Las Vegas-based gourmet-inspired brand and provides quality ingredients, unique mouth-watering flavors and unparalleled customer service. Goody’s popcorn is made with healthier ingredients, such as non-GMO corn, pure coconut oil and non-trans fat cheese. Goody’s Original Popcorn is also a sponsor of Henderson Silver Knights.

In the eight years TRF has served the pediatric cancer community, the nonprofit has provided support to more than 1,500 families around the globe and raised more than $10 million.

Of every dollar TRF raises, more than 85% goes directly to families in need.

For more information or to learn more about TRF, click here.