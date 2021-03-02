Tyler Robinson Foundation partners with Dee Berkley Jewelry to support families with pediatric cancer

Tyler Robinson Foundation (TRF) is adding a little sparkle to the lives of pediatric cancer families by teaming up with Las Vegas-based Dee Berkley Jewelry to raise funds for the organization.

Designed exclusively for TRF, the Dee Berkley Jewelry bracelets for both men and women feature genuine gemstones with a custom TRF charm in either silver tone or gold tone brushed pewter.

The men’s bracelet is made up of matte black agate with purple quartz accent beads, while the women’s bracelet stuns with handpicked gems to create a special purple ombre design.

Both designs will retail for $40 and will be available for purchase from March 1 through Dec. 31 here.

One-hundred percent of profits from Dee Berkley Jewelry’s TRF bracelets will go back to TRF, the nonprofit organization of the GRAMMY Award-winning band Imagine Dragons dedicated to supporting children battling childhood cancer.

For those who order a TRF bracelet in March, customers will receive an additional Dee Berkley Jewelry bracelet at no cost.