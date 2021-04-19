Tuscan Highlands hosts SafeNest clothing drive

Tuscan Highlands continues to give back to its community, hosting a Spring clothing drive to benefit SafeNest, a local nonprofit dedicated to ending domestic violence in southern Nevada.

The multifamily community, located in Southern Highlands, encourages “spring cleaning” donations including wearable clothes, shoes, and other household items to serve a new purpose and assist others.

Tuscan Highlands is accepting new or gently used clothing for men, women, teens and children, baby supplies, such as diapers, wipes, baby bottles and sippy cups and personal hygiene supplies such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant and soap for SafeNest.

Donations can be dropped off to the lifestyle team office inside Tuscan Highlands’ leasing office from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday throughout the month of April.

Tuscan Highlands is located at 12656 Southern Highlands Parkway Las Vegas, NV 89141.

For more information, call 833-303-1745 or click here.