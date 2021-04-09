Tuscan Highlands holding month-long pet supply drive for National Pet Day

To celebrate National Pet Day, Tuscan Highlands, Southern Highlands’ newest pet-friendly multifamily community, is hosting a month-long pet supply drive to help furry friends in local animal shelters.

They are calling on the southern Nevadan community to donate new or gently used pet products to help supply much-needed items in shelters.

Beginning on National Pet Day, April 11 and running through May 11, Tuscan Highlands will be accepting new or gently used items including: dog and cat beds, blankets, towels, wash cloths, linens and unopened pet food to benefit Heaven Can Wait Animal Society.

Donations may be dropped off in the Tuscan Highlands leasing office at 12656 Southern Highlands Parkway, Las Vegas, 89141.

To launch the giveback effort, Tuscan Highlands is hosting a resident-only “Paws and Claws Yappy Hour” on April 11 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., where residents and their pets can network, mingle and enjoy libations.

Residents will also be encouraged to donate to the drive.