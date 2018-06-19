Tour The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

The Grand Lobby

Looking for a fun activity this summer that’s also free? The Smith Center for the Performing Arts invites community members to sign up for free public tours of its facility, where they can learn all about the amazing history and stories behind Southern Nevada’s leading performing arts center. Each tour provides an insider’s look at The Smith Center’s three theaters, its Art Deco architecture and even special areas that the general public doesn’t often get to see. This is not only a fun opportunity to learn about The Smith Center and its exciting history, but also a great way to scope out the best seats in its theaters!

The Smith Center offers public tours two to four times a week. People can view the upcoming schedule of tours and book a reservation by calling 702-749-2000 or by visiting www.thesmithcenter.com/your-visit/public-tours/.

