LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is National Certified Nurses Day.

These are nurses who continue their education to earn certifications in specific areas like nurse practitioner, pediatrics, medical-surgical and psychiatric.

There are, of course, many others.

The day started as a way to honor to Margretta Madeen Styles whose birthday was March 19, 1930.

She pioneered the study and practice of nursing around the country.