Time for kids to put in guesses about Mojave Max emergence

The 2019 Mojave Max Emergence Contest officially opened Nov. 1.

Mojave Max is a real live tortoise that lives at Springs Preserve. Every fall when the hot Las Vegas weather cools off, Max goes into his burrow to begin brumation -- this is how Max hibernates. In the spring, when the weather begins to warm up, Max emerges. The student who guesses as closely as possible to the correct day, hour and minute when Mojave Max will emerge from his burrow wins!

Students from Clark County, Nevada, in grades K-5 who are enrolled in public, private, and registered home schools of the Clark County School District are eligible to win. The grand prize winner and his or her entire class will win Mojave Max t-shirts, Mojave Max Olympic-style medals, a pizza party and a field trip to Springs Preserve to see the live Mojave Max.

The winner also receives a laptop computer, a Springs Preserve year-long family membership, an “America the Beautiful” year-long pass to National Parks and Federal Recreational areas and a backpack filled with outdoor goodies. The winner’s teacher receives a laptop computer and the winning school receives a large trophy identifying them as the winner.

To enter the contest, visit MojaveMax.com and click on the “Emergence Contest” button.